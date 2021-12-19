Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Photos: 2021 PNC Championship

These are some of our favorite photos of Tiger and Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando.
Author:

Here's what it looked like when Tiger Woods played the 2021 PNC Championship with Charlie, his 12-year-old son.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Photos from the 2021 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Photos from the 2021 PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods hits a shot at the 2021 PNC Championship.

Charlie Woods hits a shot as his father watches at the 2021 PNC Championship.

Tiger Woods hit a show as Charlie Woods watches at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods talk on the 12th green.
Tiger Woods and Joe Lacava Jr. at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods and Jim Mackay at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods fist-bump.
Charlie Woods lines up a putt at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods hits a shot on the 18th hole at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger and Charlie Woods during Round 1 of the PNC Championship.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Charlie-Woods-Friday
News

Photos of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship

17 seconds ago
Tiger and Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship.
News

Tiger and Charlie Woods are Near the Lead in the Final Round of PNC Championship

3 hours ago
Charlie-Woods-Friday
News

Heeeere's Charlie: Best Shots From 12-Year-Old Charlie Woods at PNC

15 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-Friday
News

Tiger Woods On Possibility of Playing PGA Tour With Golf Cart: 'That's Not Who I Am'

16 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-Charlie-Woods
News

Tiger Woods Can Handle This Father-Son Exhibition, but Future Return to PGA Tour Remains Uncertain

16 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-Saturday
News

Tiger Woods Shows Flickers of Old Form, Ties For Fifth With Son Charlie After Day 1 at PNC Championship

16 hours ago
Tiger and Charlie Woods on Saturday at the 2021 PNC Championship.
News

A Closer Look at How Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods' Golf Swings Are Different

19 hours ago
The Lost Art of the Short Game Chapter 6
News

How Should You Approach Your Next Short-Game Shot?

Dec 17, 2021
Q-STAR_5
News

First Look: Srixon's Q-Star Finds Sweet Spot

Dec 16, 2021