Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Returning to PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods, are returning to the PNC Championship, the PGA Tour's family team tournament, for the third straight year.

In Team Woods’s debut appearance at the PNC in 2020, they finished in seventh place, and at last year’s event they were runner-ups to John Daly and his son, John Daly II.

"We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can't wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship," said Woods. "This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing great and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast."

With this announcement, Tiger is set to play in three events within a three-week period in December. The 15-time major champion will tee it up at his own host event, the Hero World Challenge from Dec. 1–4 in the Bahamas. He’ll then join Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at the latest iteration of The Match on Dec. 10 in Belleair, Fla., followed by his appearance with Charlie in the PNC.

Just last month, Tiger was spotted caddying for his son in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship, where he finished 11th in the Boys 12–13 division. Tiger was also on the bag for Charlie back in July, when he shot a career-low 68 at the NB3 Last Chance Regional.

Other notable additions to the PNC Championship field include nine-time major champion Gary Player and his grandson, Jordan, as well as Stewart Cink and his son Connor. There are 20 teams set to tee it up at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club of Orlando for the 2022 event. The tournament will be broadcast across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.

More Golf Coverage: