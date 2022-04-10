Watch: Tiger Woods Greeted With Massive Reception at 18th Hole to Close Masters Week

Skip to main content

Tiger Woods Closes Week at Masters With Warm Reception at 18th hole

The 24th Masters for Tiger Woods that he once wasn't sure would happen ended on Sunday at Augusta National with a par and an ovation from the patrons.

Tiger Woods' Masters ended with a 78-78 weekend, the two highest scores of his career at Augusta National, but you wouldn't know it from the warm reception he received from a massive gallery at the 18th hole.

Woods was noticeably laboring on his injured right leg to get up the considerably steep hill leading to the 18th green, but acknowledged the patrons. He then two-putted for par to finish the round.

"It was an unbelievable feeling to have the patrons and support out there," Woods said on the CBS broadcast immediately after his round. "Just appreciation. I don't think words can really describe ... given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were. To end up here and play all four rounds, even a month ago I didn't think I could pull this off."

