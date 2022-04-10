Skip to main content

Tiger Woods Plays a Shot Lefthanded to Save Par on Sunday at the Masters

The five-time champion was in a compromising spot after missing left of the green at the 13th hole, so he improvised.

Tiger Woods had an up-and-down final round on Sunday at the Masters. Actually, make that left and right, too.

The five-time Masters champion went for the par-5 13th hole in two shots, but pulled his fairway wood left and the ball settled in pine straw next to the azaleas. He then had no choice but to get creative.

With the azaleas, Woods had no stance to play a standard chip. He considered playing with the ball far back in his stance, then flipped his wedge upside down and stepped to the left side of the ball.

The shot got a little more pine straw than ball, advancing just onto the front of the green. But with slick Augusta National Sunday greens and Rae's Creek past the hole location, all downhill, a fat shot rather than thin was no problem.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Once on the green, Woods two-putted for par. To that point in his round, he had one birdie and four bogeys. and was 3 over for the day and 10 over for the tournament.

On Saturday, in colder conditions and clearly laboring with his injured back and leg, Woods shot 78, his career high at the Masters.

Tiger Woods hits lefthanded from left of the 13th green on Sunday at the 2022 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Plays a Shot Lefthanded to Save Par on Sunday at the Masters

By Morning Read Staff19 seconds ago
Image from iOS (2)
News

Sports Illustrated's Best Photos From the 2022 Masters

By Morning Read Staff3 hours ago
Tiger-Woods-irons
News

Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' Irons Sold at Auction for Record-Shattering Amount

By Morning Read Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_18051457
News

2022 Masters Final Round Preview: Tiger's Final Walk; Cameron Smith Looks to Send Scheffler and His Vest Packing

By Colin McDonald13 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler watches a shot on Saturday at the 2022 Masters.
News

Masters Sunday Will Be All About the Seemingly Unflappable Scottie Scheffler

By Michael Rosenberg16 hours ago
Scottie-Scheffler-Sat-Column
News

Four Ways Scottie Scheffler Could Lose This Masters on Sunday

By Alex Miceli16 hours ago
Live-From-Augusta-Podcast
News

Listen: Is Scottie Scheffler Ready to Make the Leap?

By Bob Harig and Frank Bassett16 hours ago
Cameron Smith watches a shot on Saturday at the 2022 Masters.
News

Cameron Smith's Routine is Working at Augusta as He's Ready For a Sunday Chase

By Stephanie Apstein17 hours ago
Scheffler-Smith
News

Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith Are Ready to Give This Masters the Head-to-Head Showdown It Deserves

By Gary Van Sickle17 hours ago