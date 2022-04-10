Tiger Woods Plays a Shot Lefthanded to Save Par on Sunday at the Masters

The five-time champion was in a compromising spot after missing left of the green at the 13th hole, so he improvised.

Tiger Woods had an up-and-down final round on Sunday at the Masters. Actually, make that left and right, too.

The five-time Masters champion went for the par-5 13th hole in two shots, but pulled his fairway wood left and the ball settled in pine straw next to the azaleas. He then had no choice but to get creative.

With the azaleas, Woods had no stance to play a standard chip. He considered playing with the ball far back in his stance, then flipped his wedge upside down and stepped to the left side of the ball.

The shot got a little more pine straw than ball, advancing just onto the front of the green. But with slick Augusta National Sunday greens and Rae's Creek past the hole location, all downhill, a fat shot rather than thin was no problem.

Once on the green, Woods two-putted for par. To that point in his round, he had one birdie and four bogeys. and was 3 over for the day and 10 over for the tournament.

On Saturday, in colder conditions and clearly laboring with his injured back and leg, Woods shot 78, his career high at the Masters.