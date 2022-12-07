Tiger Woods Names The Best Non-Golfers He's Ever Played With

John Smoltz and Tony Romo just got the ultimate seal of approval from Tiger Woods.

In a Bleacher Report video, the 15-time major champion was asked to name the best non-golfer professional athletes he’s played a round with. Woods did not hesitate to answer.

“It’s either Smoltz or Romo. They both can play golf really well.”

The Hall of Fame pitcher and longtime Cowboys quarterback may be retired from their respective sports, but they can probably happily put the clubs down, too, after receiving such a compliment from the GOAT. Woods isn’t kidding: Smoltz competes on the PGA Tour’s senior circuit and Romo has teed it up in four PGA Tour events through sponsor’s exemptions.

The five-time Masters champion also revealed the best celebrity foursome he’s ever played a round with in the video, and Smoltz got some bonus points. Woods said that he played with Smoltz, Tom Glavine, and Greg Maddux when they were all Atlanta Braves pitchers during the team’s 1990s dynasty.

“That was epic,” said Woods. “I shot 62, 63 and lost money.”

Woods’ rapid-fire question and answer session with Bleacher Report comes ahead of Capital One’s “The Match,” which is set to broadcast on primetime TV this Saturday.

At last week’s Hero World Challenge, Woods withdrew due to a foot injury. This weekend’s made-for-TV event, however, involves golf carts. Woods and Rory McIlroy will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole competition.