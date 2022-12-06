How to Watch 'The Match': Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

In just a matter of days, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh iteration of Capital One’s “The Match.” The 12-hole competition will benefit Hurricane Ian relief efforts and is set to be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Aside from this installation of “The Match” featuring four of the world’s greatest golfers, there is another new element that will make the viewing experience especially captivating for fans. This “Match” will take place at night, under floodlights, live on prime-time TV.

“I'm sure it will be very entertaining,” Justin Thomas said at last week’s Hero World Challenge. “It's just going to be fun for us. Even if it wasn't an event on TV, us four would have a blast going out and playing 12 holes together, let alone under the lights, on what sounds like a really cool golf course. It will be a blast.”

Here are all the details you need to watch “The Match," where Woods will make his first competitive appearance since the Open Championship in July.

How to Watch

Broadcast/Streaming: TNT (Simulcasts available on TBS, truTV and HLN).

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Format

Woods and McIlroy will face Thomas and Spieth in a best-ball format. Each player will play his own ball, and the best individual score from each pair will count for the hole.

Course

Pelican Golf Club is located in Belleair, Fla., and hosts the LPGA's annual Pelican Women’s Championship, which took place Nov. 10-13.

Broadcast Team

TNT golf announcer Brian Anderson will host the broadcast. NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will serve as analysts, while Kathryn Tappen will serve as the on-course reporter.

