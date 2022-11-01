TMRW Sports—Tiger Woods’s and Rory McIlroy’s new media and entertainment company—has announced that Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton will be joining as an investor. The news comes in anticipation of a full list of investors that will be released Wednesday, per TMRW Sports’ Twitter account.

“I’m excited to welcome a strong group of investors across sports and entertainment to @TMRWSports,” Woods wrote on his Twitter account. “And first up to join me and @McIlroyRory on the team: F1 great @LewisHamilton.”

As a seven-time F1 world champion, Hamilton is a fitting addition to the duo of golf greats in Woods and McIlroy. The British Mercedes driver holds the record for most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes in the sport. In addition to his world-class F1 résumé, Hamilton is also an avid golfer. In May, Hamilton teamed up with Tom Brady in a fundraiser event at Miami Beach Golf Club ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Since TMRW Sports launched in August, the firm has continued to tease trailblazing ventures in sports, entertainment and technology. One of those efforts includes TGL, a new team-format tech-involved league that will partner with the PGA Tour starting in January 2024.

Woods and McIlroy already are set to join the innovative league, which will feature 15 Monday night matches, as well as semifinals and finals matches. Players will compete in a venue built specifically for the new golf entertainment experience. TGL is just one of the many forward-thinking sports projects that TMRW plans to unveil in the coming years.

More Golf Coverage:

Daily Cover: Phony Environmentalism Comes to Sports

For more Daily Cover articles, visit Daily Cover.