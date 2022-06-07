Tiger Woods Withdraws from U.S. Open, Looks Ahead to British Open

Tiger Woods played in the first two majors of the season but is opting to rest injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot before going to St. Andrews.

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from next week’s U.S. Open at The Country Club, deciding against playing the year’s third major championship after making the cut at the first two.

Woods, who returned from a February 2021 car crash sooner than expected when he played the Masters in April, will apparently turn his attention to the British Open next month at St. Andrews.

The United States Golf Association made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Woods, a three-time U.S. Open champion, withdrew prior to the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month after a third-round 79, his highest score ever at the tournament. That followed him shooting his highest scores as a pro at the Masters, 78 on both weekend days.

Despite optimism that the injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot were better after having made it through the Masters, Woods was struggling at times and showing a pronounced walk at Southern Hills, including over his final nine holes of the second round when he played the last six holes in 2 under par to shoot 69 and make the cut.

The next day the weather was cold and damp, and those conditions, coupled with the soreness in his leg, made for a long day that included just a single birdie.

Woods missed last year’s U.S. Open due to the crash and missed the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open played at Winged Foot.