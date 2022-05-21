Tiger Woods Withdraws From PGA Championship After Third-Round 79

The 2007 PGA champion rallied on Friday at Southern Hills to make the cut, then labored in cold temperatures on Saturday to his highest score in a PGA Championship.

TULSA, Okla. – Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the PGA Championship.

The PGA of America announced the decision early Saturday evening following the conclusion of the third round of play. Woods, earlier, shot 79 – his highest score ever at the PGA Championship – to fall into a tie for 76th place, last in the field.

Woods, 46, was playing in just his second official tournament since suffering multiple injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot in a February 2021 car crash. He finished 47th at the Masters last month.

In considerable pain Friday, Woods shot 69 to make the cut and was lauded for the effort. But with cold temperatures greeting him Saturday, Woods struggled, making just one birdie and a triple bogey and seven bogeys.

He played the last five holes in 1 under par to break 80. He has shot in the 80s just four times in his professional career.

Now the wait will be on to see if Woods decides to play the U.S. Open next month.