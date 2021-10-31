These are some of the best golf-related Halloween costumes that have been shared on social media in 2021.

Supply-chain issues might have limited the number of "Squid Game" costumes we see this year. But that's not a problem with golf, where you can put together a really good do-it-yourself-costume with things laying the home.

Here's a few of the best we've seen so far:

This toddler Tiger Woods costume shared by Zire Golf on Instagram is an all-timer:

Baby Tiger Woods is one of the best Halloween costumes of 2021.

Kudos to the grownup (maybe dad) for the caddie costume too — perfect. We've reached out to the account that appears to have originally shared this image and will update this article with some of the story behind the photo if we hear back.

Baby Tiger is the best baby-related golf outfit we've seen since Baby John Daly, which first surfaced as early as 2014 and tends to get recycled nearly every year:

Those are tough acts to follow but here some more:

Bills quarterback Josh Allen does a pretty good Phil Mickelson:

Ian Poulter did some nice photo-editing work here:

Justin Thomas as Jackie Moon, Will Ferrel's character from Semi-Pro:

Here's Paige Spiranac as DC Comics supervillian Harley Quinn, formerly Dr. Harleen Quinzel:

Actress and model Jena Sims is engaged to Brooks Koepka and dressed as a "Last Dance" Michael Jordan:

This is an impressive Bryson DeChambeau:

Baby Lane Kiffin is not totally golf-related but worth sharing: