Skip to main content

Tony Romo Wins American Century Championship in 3-Man Playoff

The former NFL quarterback birdied the 18th hole to get into a playoff with Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski, then birdied the second playoff hole to win.

STATELINE, Nev. — Tony Romo won the American Century Championship for the third time, beating Mike Mulder and Joe Pavelski with a 5-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff Sunday.

Romo also birdied the par-5 18th in regulation to earn three points and match Mulder and Pavelski with 62 points at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring system event.

Romo, the former Dallas quarterback and current top NFL television analyst, also won at Edgewood Tahoe in 2018 and 2019.

“I had to keep patient,” Romo said. “Coming from behind is a great feeling. All the wins here are special, but this one was different because my boys are 10 and 8 years old and they were into it.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mulder won three straight times from 2015-17.

Annika Sorenstam and Adam Thielen tied for fourth with 58 points.

Tony Romo speaks to media at the 2022 American Century Championship.
News

Tony Romo Wins American Century Championship in 3-Man Playoff

By Associated Pressjust now
Tiger Woods is pictured at the 2022 J.P. McManus Pro-Am, along with the Weekly Read logo.
News

The History and Significance Of the 150th British Open Is Not Lost On Tiger Woods

By Bob Harig18 minutes ago
Weekly Read
Trey Mullinax pumps his fist after a birdie on the last hole to win the Barbasol Championship.
News

Trey Mullinax Gets First PGA Tour Win at Barbasol, British Open Berth is Cream on Top

By Associated Press38 minutes ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Trey Mullinax is shown in the final round of the Barbasol Championship.
News

2022 Barbasol Championship Purse, Final Payouts: Trey Mullinax wins $666,000

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Xander Schauffele acknowledges the crowd after winning the Genesis Scottish Open.
News

Xander Schauffele Continues Torrid Run with Genesis Scottish Open Title

By Associated Press4 hours ago
Jerry Kelly watches a shot at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii.
News

Jerry Kelly Wins Senior Players Championship for Second Time

By Associated Press4 hours ago
Xander Schauffele is pictured in the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.
News

2022 Genesis Scottish Open Purse, Final Payouts: Xander Schauffele Wins $1.44 Million

By Morning Read Staff5 hours ago
Stewart Cink is pictured in an undated photo.
News

Stewart Cink, the Unlikely 2009 British Open Champ, In Better Form to Chase Another

By Alex Miceli7 hours ago