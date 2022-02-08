First Look: Tour Edge's Exotics 722 Metalwoods, Hybrids

New Exotics 722 metalwoods and hybrids are designed for two categories of players — Extreme and Competition

Tour Edge Exotics 722 Metalwoods | Hybrids

E722

DRIVER

Lofts: 9.5, 10.5, 12 degrees; 10.5 degrees, left-handed

Price: $399.99

FAIRWAY WOODS

Lofts: 13, 15, 16.5 degrees (3-wood), 18 degrees (5-wood), 21 degrees (7-wood); 15 and 18 degrees, left-handed

Price: $249.99

HYBRIDS

Lofts: 17, 19, 22 and 25 degrees; 19 degrees, left-handed

Price: $229.99

C722

DRIVER

Lofts: 9.5, 10.5 degrees; 10.5 degrees, left-handed

Price: $429.99

FAIRWAY WOODS

Lofts: 13, 15 degrees (3-wood), 18 degrees (5-wood)

Price: $299.99

HYBRIDS

Lofts: 17, 19, 21 and 23 degrees

Price: $249.99

For its new 772 Exotics line of drivers and fairways, Tour Edge has divided golfers into two categories: Extreme (E) and Competition (C). The company expects higher handicappers who want help hitting the ball higher and forgiveness across the clubface will gravitate to Extreme. Low-handicap players who can generate higher clubhead speeds will be pointed to the Competition segment of the line.

“This approach that we first launched with Hot Launch has been extremely beneficial to custom fittings and to cover the entire matrix of different golfers, swing types and player preferences that exist,” said David Glod, Tour Edge founder and president.

“The Competition spec player wants more adjustability and higher-grade materials that produce hotter and lower spinning flights, while the Extreme spec player wants high MOI (moment of inertia) for increased accuracy, ease of launch and overall playability. We now have that distinction in every product in the 722 series.”

The E722 drivers have a larger footprint and feature a 30-gram weight low in the back of the clubhead, designed to help players improve their launch conditions. The company says that the MOI in the E722 is the highest possible in a driver – 18 percent higher than the 721 model – which improves stability and creates tighter dispersion.

The weighting can be fine-tuned with weights in 20, 25 and 35 grams, available separately or together in a weight kit.

The E722 is available in 9.5, 10.5 and 12 degrees of loft and the adjustable hosel allows for lofts up to 2 degrees higher or lower and lie angles from 59 to 62 degrees.

The Exotics C722 is smaller at 445cc and has a deep face and a shape preferred by more skilled players. It features two sole weights – 20 grams in the rear and 5 grams near the face. The company says the weights allow for a change of 300 rpm in spin and a change in MOI of 11 percent when the weights are swapped. Additional weights of 10, 12.5 and 15 grams are available separately or together in a weight kit.

The C722 is available in lofts of 9 and 10.5 degrees and are adjustable in the same parameters as the E722.

Both drivers feature the company’s Carbon Wrap Tech, which optimizes the center of gravity (CG) for better distance on shots across the clubface. The Diamond Face VFT creates what the company calls a mini-trampoline effect, which also contributes to higher speed on hits other than the center of the face.

The E722 fairway woods are designed for high launch and maximum ball speed with a carbon fiber crown, a maraging steel face with Diamond VFT and a 10-gram weight low and deep in the clubhead. Additional weights are available.

The C722 is more of a compact shape and features an all-titanium body and face with a carbon crown. It has an 80-gram tungsten weight that shifts the CG forwar, which results, the company says, is much lower spin while still achieving high launch. And the hosel is adjustable.

In the hybrid line, the E722 is designed for high-launching distance and features an adjustable back weight, while the C722 has an adjustable front weight that lowers spin rates. Both models feature the same Diamond VFT and steel maraging faces as the fairway woods. The C722 has an adjustable hosel.

The metalwoods and hybrids will be available March 5.