First Look: U.S. Ryder Cup Team Unveils Uniforms
The United States Ryder Cup team on Tuesday morning unveiled the Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms, outerwear and tailored clothing the squad will wear at the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches, Sept. 20-26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc.
For Ralph Lauren, it's a continuation of a partnership with the PGA of America as the American team's official outfitter. Ralph Lauren will also outfit all caddies and spouses/partners of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including vice captain Davis Love III, a longtime Ralph Lauren brand ambassador. In addition to practice rounds and the three-day competition, the team will wear clothing created for its arrival, the opening ceremony and welcome dinner.
The team’s on-course uniforms are crafted in best-in-class performance fabrics and showcase a fresh, modern approach to design. Grounded in a classic American color palette of red, white and blue, Americana-inspired details bring a patriotic homage to the team’s apparel, with “United We Stand” and “USA20” branded throughout the collection.
Also, the official uniforms will include sweaters from the Polo Ralph Lauren Made to Order program that uses on-demand technology and will feature each player’s name on the back for a personalized touch. Off-course t-shirts are also available as part of the collection, featuring the Whistling Straits course and history, the iconic Polo Bear, as well as other notable graphic prints from the brand.
Engineered with the rigors of professional golf in mind, each garment is constructed with tech fabrics that provide optimal moisture-wicking properties and enhanced airflow. Polo shirts are designed to accommodate any swing radius, while pants are lightweight and flexible. Layering and inclement-weather pieces — including merino crewneck sweaters and half-zip pullovers, full-zip vests and packable down jackets — are fused into the collection to keep the U.S. Ryder Cup team comfortable under all conditions.
The iconic Cool Wool full-zip jacket also provides protection against the elements and features a new Ryder Cup-only camo pattern that depicts the layout of the Whistling Straits course. Further to the brand’s Design the Change strategy, the use of recycled polyester has been expanded into golf product and incorporated into the Ryder Cup uniforms, including lightweight Airflow, terry, poly-cotton t-shirts and performance jerseys.
Polo Ralph Lauren will serve as the tournament’s largest on-site apparel supplier with a variety of official Ryder Cup merchandise for sale. The Ralph Lauren team specially designed the layout and display fixtures for its 17,900-square-foot area within the Ryder Cup's main merchandise pavilion. Inspiration for the interior furnishings was drawn from premier golf resorts around the world.
Within the Polo Ralph Lauren on-site location, customers will be able to create their own one-of-a kind sweaters as a commemorative piece from the 2020 Ryder Cup Collection and a nod to the players’ personalized sweater look. Customers can also use the Made to Order exclusively online at RalphLauren.com. Once designed, the sweaters will be individually made to order and delivered in three weeks.
Tuesday
On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the United States will sport the RLX Course polo in three different red-, white- and blue-striped colorways. This classic fit piece is made from 88 percent recycled polyester with just enough stretch for swing mobility. In addition to moisture wicking and UV protection properties, the Course polo is made with lightweight Airflow designed for ultimate comfort.
The Ryder Cup team logo will appear on the chest with USA printed on the back shoulder. “United We Stand” will appear on the back outside of the collar stand.
Pants for these days are the tailored-fit Cypress in solid French navy that are made with featherweight stretch fabric. "USA" is printed on the back pocket.
Wednesday
Wednesday and Sunday’s Air Tech Pique polo features an engineered chest stripe and is also made with recycled fabric. It’s designed with a jacquard USA tipped-knit collar. The breathable and moisture-wicking properties will keep the players in all-day comfort.
The French navy pin stripe Cypress pant will be a nice complement to the mainly solid tops. The stretch fabric will be clutch in competitive conditions.
Thursday
“I am thrilled to be a part of the upcoming 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup team," said Davis Love III. "Previously in years past, I’ve been both a player and assistant captain for the team, so it is now a real honor to be named vice captain and help lead our team in this exciting match. Having Ralph Lauren, my long-time partner, once again provide the uniforms is also fantastic; not only do they always create fresh, modern designs, the pieces are also always top-of-the-line in terms of performance and comfort.”
Friday
Saturday
Saturday the US team will have a modern-looking edge wearing the mesh camo jacquard polo that provides a nice background to the Ryder Cup logo and tipped knit collar detail.
This look will also be a standout featuring the Cypress pant with an all-over embossed Ryder Cup shield and trophy motif.
Sunday
An array of additional layering comes in everything from technical vests emblazoned with USA on the back, to relaxed hoodies, performance quarter-zip, compression base pieces, storm pants, crew neck sweater, and a trendy navy camo jacket that gives the US team every option needed to stay comfortable and focused on the task at hand.
Accessories include socks in stars, stripes and camo, and a Ryder Cup-logo neck tie for the opening ceremonies. A team belt and hats (not shown) complete the uniforms.