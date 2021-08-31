First Look: U.S. Ryder Cup Team Unveils Uniforms

The United States Ryder Cup team on Tuesday morning unveiled the Ralph Lauren-designed uniforms, outerwear and tailored clothing the squad will wear at the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches, Sept. 20-26 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc.

For Ralph Lauren, it's a continuation of a partnership with the PGA of America as the American team's official outfitter. Ralph Lauren will also outfit all caddies and spouses/partners of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including vice captain Davis Love III, a longtime Ralph Lauren brand ambassador. In addition to practice rounds and the three-day competition, the team will wear clothing created for its arrival, the opening ceremony and welcome dinner.

The team’s on-course uniforms are crafted in best-in-class performance fabrics and showcase a fresh, modern approach to design. Grounded in a classic American color palette of red, white and blue, Americana-inspired details bring a patriotic homage to the team’s apparel, with “United We Stand” and “USA20” branded throughout the collection.

Also, the official uniforms will include sweaters from the Polo Ralph Lauren Made to Order program that uses on-demand technology and will feature each player’s name on the back for a personalized touch. Off-course t-shirts are also available as part of the collection, featuring the Whistling Straits course and history, the iconic Polo Bear, as well as other notable graphic prints from the brand.

Engineered with the rigors of professional golf in mind, each garment is constructed with tech fabrics that provide optimal moisture-wicking properties and enhanced airflow. Polo shirts are designed to accommodate any swing radius, while pants are lightweight and flexible. Layering and inclement-weather pieces — including merino crewneck sweaters and half-zip pullovers, full-zip vests and packable down jackets — are fused into the collection to keep the U.S. Ryder Cup team comfortable under all conditions.

The iconic Cool Wool full-zip jacket also provides protection against the elements and features a new Ryder Cup-only camo pattern that depicts the layout of the Whistling Straits course. Further to the brand’s Design the Change strategy, the use of recycled polyester has been expanded into golf product and incorporated into the Ryder Cup uniforms, including lightweight Airflow, terry, poly-cotton t-shirts and performance jerseys.

Polo Ralph Lauren will serve as the tournament’s largest on-site apparel supplier with a variety of official Ryder Cup merchandise for sale. The Ralph Lauren team specially designed the layout and display fixtures for its 17,900-square-foot area within the Ryder Cup's main merchandise pavilion. Inspiration for the interior furnishings was drawn from premier golf resorts around the world.

Within the Polo Ralph Lauren on-site location, customers will be able to create their own one-of-a kind sweaters as a commemorative piece from the 2020 Ryder Cup Collection and a nod to the players’ personalized sweater look. Customers can also use the Made to Order exclusively online at RalphLauren.com. Once designed, the sweaters will be individually made to order and delivered in three weeks.