Ultimate Golf Photo Tour: Omni La Costa Resort and Spa

Omni La Costa, located within easy reach of area beaches and popular tourist attractions, features 600 rooms, suites and villas, and provides an idyllic setting for golf. The 43,000-square-foot Spa at La Costa includes a private pool, waterfall showers, cafe and therapeutic reflexology pathways.

Members and guests may stroll the Spanish Mission-style property and enjoy fine dining at Bob’s Steak and Chophouse, contemporary cuisine and an enchanting al fresco experience at Vue, or a lively atmosphere and fun, California-inspired menu at the new Bar Traza. Omni La Costa Resort and Spa provides a refreshing escape and transcendent weather any time of year.