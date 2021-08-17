Listen: Caddie Terry Walker Opens Up About Overcoming Abuse as a Child

Hear Walker share his inspirational story of overcoming gambling and alcohol addiction in the wake of abuse he suffered as a child.

In this ‘Under the Strap’ episode, host T.J. Auclair welcomes caddie Terry Walker. Walker has spent the last several years on the bag of PGA Tour winner Andrew Landry. Walker’s story is one of perseverance and inspiration, as he overcame a brutal childhood and the personal demons that ensued.

Nothing was off limits in this podcast, as Walker takes us through his journey in life, the struggles he’s endured and what he’s done to get through it all. Listen here: