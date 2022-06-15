USGA Museum at the U.S. Open Features Artifacts from Golf's Pioneers

A pavilion just off the second hole at The Country Club is filled with items honoring 'Hard-Earned Glory' by players who broke down barriers.

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Among the sea of white tents dotting the grounds at The Country Club, one off the second hole shouldn't be missed by fans of golf history.

The USGA has brought a collection of artifacts from the USGA Golf Museum and Library in Liberty Corner, New Jersey, for an exhibit called "Hard-Earned Glory," honoring pioneers from golf and beyond who have helped break down barriers and grow the sport's inclusiveness.

Here are a few of the artifacts on display all week:

Francis Ouimet's Clubs

Courtesy USGA

The story of American golf can't be told without Francis Ouimet's triumph at the 1913 U.S. Open at The Country Club, when the 20-year-old amateur won in a playoff over British professionals Harry Vardon and Ted Ray. Ouimet's win was front-page news all across the country.

Althea Gibson's Bag and Headcovers

Courtesy USGA

Althea Gibson, a five-time major champion in tennis, was also the first African-American in the LPGA. She joined in 1964 at the age of 37 and finished among the top 50 money-winners on the circuit five times.

Jackie Robinson Headcover

Courtesy USGA

Jackie Robinson, the color barrier-breaking baseball player, also was a golfer. A Spalding 4-wood headcover with an additional small "2" stitched on created a custom piece matching his baseball number.

Tadd Fujikawa Signed Ball

Courtesy USGA

In 2006, Tadd Fujikawa became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Open, at age 15. The Hawaiian came out as gay in 2018, the first male professional golfer to do so.

Mel Reid "Pride" Hat

Courtesy USGA

At the 2021 U.S. Women's Open, English golfer Mel Reid wore a sponsor's hat with distinctive "pride" colors, believed to be the first such colored piece of apparel worn in a USGA event.

Michelle Wie Yardage Book

Courtesy USGA

At age 10, Michelle Wie became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship when she earned a spot in the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links. At age 13 she won it, becoming the youngest player, male or female, to win a USGA adult event.

Ed's Note: The USGA has a business relationship with Buffalo Group, which owns and operates Morning Read. MR is the exclusive golf content partner of Sports Illustrated and an independent media outlet.