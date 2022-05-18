Skip to main content

Veteran Caddie Breaks Down Secrets of Southern Hills

In this new episode, veteran PGA Tour caddie Tony Lingard, who worked the last three majors at Southern Hills, goes deep on the course, and his strategy for major weeks.

In this week's Under The Strap podcast, Caddie Network host John Rathouz is joined by veteran PGA Tour caddie Tony Lingard for PGA Championship week at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. Tony has been on a bag for the last three golf majors held at Southern Hills and has more than 40 top-10 finishes on his résumé, which has earned him the nickname "Top 10 Tony."

Other Highlights

Among the topics covered in the 38-minute conversation:

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

  • How the greens have been playing at Southern Hills
  • Lingard's philosophy as a PGA Tour caddie
  • Growing up in Australia and playing Aussie rules football
  • His go-to barb when busting chops with Tiger Woods
  • Lingard's favorite stories from being on the tour since the mid-90s

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

Tags
terms:
2022 PGA Championship

Caddie Network - Article
News

Listen: Veteran Caddie Breaks Down Secrets of Southern Hills

By T.J. Auclairjust now
Scottie Scheffer watches a chip shot during practice for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
News

Only One Player Can Win a Grand Slam This Year. Remember Scottie Scheffler?

By Gary Van Sickle14 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-PGA
News

Best Bets: Stars Are Aligned This Week For Bettors to Cash in at PGA Championship

By Jeff Ritter, Scott Jenstad and Jeff Erickson17 hours ago
Brooks Koepka is pictured at the 2022 Masters.
News

Brooks Koepka Looking to Unlock Code to Major Success Again

By Alex Miceli17 hours ago
Tiger Woods practices from a bunker at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

His Health Improving, Tiger Woods Eyes Contending at PGA: 'I Feel Like I Can'

By Bob Harig18 hours ago
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are pictured at The Match in 2018.
News

Tiger Woods Restates Support for PGA Tour, Has 'A Lot of Disagreement' With Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf

By Bob Harig18 hours ago
Spieth-Tiger-Rory
News

2022 PGA Championship Tee Times: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Grouped Together

By Morning Read Staff19 hours ago
Course of Life
News

Listen: Current Form May Be Best Way to Spot Contenders at 2022 PGA Championship

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell19 hours ago
Fitzpatrick
News

2022 PGA Championship: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Southern Hills Country Club

By Daniel Wooters21 hours ago