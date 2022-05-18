Listen: Veteran Caddie Breaks Down Secrets of Southern Hills

In this new episode, veteran PGA Tour caddie Tony Lingard, who worked the last three majors at Southern Hills, goes deep on the course, and his strategy for major weeks.

In this week's Under The Strap podcast, Caddie Network host John Rathouz is joined by veteran PGA Tour caddie Tony Lingard for PGA Championship week at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. Tony has been on a bag for the last three golf majors held at Southern Hills and has more than 40 top-10 finishes on his résumé, which has earned him the nickname "Top 10 Tony."

Other Highlights

Among the topics covered in the 38-minute conversation:

How the greens have been playing at Southern Hills

Lingard's philosophy as a PGA Tour caddie

Growing up in Australia and playing Aussie rules football

His go-to barb when busting chops with Tiger Woods

Lingard's favorite stories from being on the tour since the mid-90s

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Under the Strap coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.