The American carried his tee shot 354 yards and then holed the 41-foot eagle putt

Bryson DeChambeau flexed his muscles for the crowd on the first tee box at the Ryder Cup, then took out his driver and drove the green on the 370-yard par 4.

He raised his putter in the air and walked to the green more 350 yards away.

The opening shot traveled 354 yards, and DeChambeau followed by sinking the 40-foot putt for eagle to take an early 1-up lead over Sergio Garcia.