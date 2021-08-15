Watch Chesson Hadley Celebrate His First Pro Ace Like a Boss

The North Carolina native holed out on the 160-yard par-3 16th hole Sunday during the final round in Greensboro and earned a million Wyndham points for charity.

That's Chesson Hadley getting some air after making his first career ace and celebrating like all of us would in the same situation. The only thing better than dunking one for an ace is probably watching a pured iron shot hit the green and slowly wind its way to the bottom of the cup.

The hole-in-one came on the par-3 16th hole at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, during the final round of the Wyndham Championship. The hole was playing about 160 yards and there "wasn't a breath of wind," according to the PGA Tour live feed.

Better yet, the ace came on the hole where tournament sponsor Wyndham pledged to donate a million reward points to charity for any ace.

Here's another look:

The odds of a Tour player making a hole-in-one are about 3,000 to 1, based on data from the National Hole in One Registry. The odds for an average golfer are roughly 12,500 to 1.

Wyndham is the largest hotel chain in the world, according to the experts at thepointguy.com, so those million miles will hopefully be put to good use soon.