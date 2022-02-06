Skip to main content
Watch: Harold Varner III Wins Saudi International With Wild 90-Foot Eagle Putt

Harold Varner III produced a dramatic victory Sunday at the Saudi International by holing a 90-foot eagle putt from off the green to defeat Bubba Watson by a shot.

Watson had eagled the 18th with a 15-foot putt earlier to shoot a final-round 64 at Royal Greens Country Club, taking a two-shot lead

Varner then birdied the 17th to set up the final-hole theatrics.



"It was awesome,” said Varner, who shot a final-round 69. “Obviously that it went in kind of helped. When I was coming down the hill, I for sure — worst-case scenario, we'll go to a playoff and I'd get him there.

"And then it went in, and emotions came out. I love that. When I play with my boys, that's the emotion I want to see. That's why you play. Competition, it's the greatest thing in the world.”

Varner, 31, is one of just a few Black golfers on the PGA Tour, where he has yet to win. The Asian Tour victory was worth $1 million and will move him inside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The top 50 at the end of March receive a Masters invitation; Varner has never played the year’s first major championship.

“That is awesome,” he said. “I was wondering that. Yeah, that's the goal, man. That gets you in the things that I haven't played in. I've played in some big events here and there, but yeah, that's why we play. I was on the cusp of it after Hilton Head (last April) and didn't execute, played a lot of golf.

“That's all I wanted to know when I was sitting out there. What does — this has got to get me close. So yeah, that's awesome.”

Watson, the two-time Masters champion, had not played a stroke-play tournament since August. He began the final round six strokes back and made a move as others struggled in windy conditions.

He was tied with Varner playing the downwind 18th when he hit a short-iron approach and holed the eagle putt. Watson was preparing for a potential playoff when Varner made his long putt; he then raced out from behind the grandstands and to the green to congratulate him.

“I’m not mad at him for beating me, Watson said. “I'm happy for him. He's a dear friend of mine, and I applaud him. I love seeing that. I cheer for him.”

Ed Note: Sports Illustrated’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, has a licensing and endorsement partnership with Greg Norman. ABG is not a party to this deal.

