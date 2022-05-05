Watch: Rickie Fowler Counts On His Fingers After a 134-yard Holeout For Bogey

If you're a golfer, you have counted a score on your fingers after a penalty shot. Rickie Fowler did the same thing at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Rickie Fowler is one of us.

On Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship, the fan favorite lost his tee shot on the par-4 6th hole at TPC Potomac, requiring him to reload near the tee box and take a one-shot penalty.

Fowler hit that shot to the right and had to pitch out to the fairway, then from 134 yards he holed out for a bogey.

Got all that? Fowler did a little bit of fingertip accounting to figure it out, as shown here:

That all added up to a record bogey, of sorts. The PGA Tour said it was the longest holeout for bogey in its ShotLink era, which dates back almost 20 years.

Fowler was even par after nine holes in his first round, getting back that lost shot with a birdie at the par-3 9th hole. No finger counting was needed there.