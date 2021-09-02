September 2, 2021
What Caused Steve Pate to Earn the 'Volcano' Nickname?

Pate, a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup team member and five-time PGA Tour winner, shares stories with host Jay Delsing, a former UCLA teammate, that help explain how Pate earned the moniker.
Steve Pate, a two-time U.S. Ryder Cup member and five-time PGA Tour, joins host Jay Delsing, a former teammate of Pate's at UCLA, to discuss a wide range of topics, including a few stories about how Pate earned the nickname "Volcano."

Click above to listen to the latest episode and go to "Golf with Jay Delsing" on the Morning Read Podcast Network for more episodes.

Golf With Jay DelsingSteve PatePodcastRyder Cup

