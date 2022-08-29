Listen: What It's Like to Appear on a Golf Channel Reality Show

In this new episode, two former guests on Golf Channel's "Altered Course" share behind-the-scene stories.

In the second episode of her new podcast, host Kelly Okun speaks with Kyla Inaba and Eileen Kelly - the "Canadian Ninjas" on Golf Channel's Altered Course in 2015 - about their experience on TV and how that affected their professional golf careers and beyond.

They also dive into the importance of golf and fitness, how we really can increase pace of play, plus a behind-the-scenes look at filming the show. Learn how the Canadian Ninjas trained for this speed-golf competition and how they fared against the other teams.

Chapters:

[4:39] Growth of golf and fitness

[8:15] How Altered Course affect their golf games physically

[11:47] Favorite shots hit on TV

[15:317:00] Go behind the scenes while filming Altered Course

[22:00] How gender played a role in the competition

[26:00] How Altered Course impacted their professional golf careers and women's golf in Canada

Hit the play button above, and look for more new episodes of Going Pro with Kelly O. coming soon.