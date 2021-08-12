What's New in Fall Golf Fashion

This season's collections are varied, expressing, as Morning Read contributor Janice Ferguson writes, "a range of sentiments" through the use of colors and patterns.

The beginning of fall is that transitional time when we move from longer to shorter days. We look forward to weather cooling, school starting, leaves dropping and football kicking off.

It's about time to trade in our shorts for long pants, break out the cold-weather wardrobe and see what’s new in the world of golf fashion that we can add to our shopping carts.

Colors for sportswear and athleisure collections this season express a range of sentiments, from bold pops signifying new energy to classic neutral tones that convey feelings of tranquility. Whimsical patterns let us express our individualism and optimism for times ahead. Elevated casual styles allow us to cross over from home to everywhere else with versatility and wearability.

Let’s take a look at how some golf apparel brands are using the interpretive colors, patterns and styles in Fall 2021 collections.

Photos: G/Fore, TrendyGolfUSA

Color

G/Fore’s multi-stripe polo for both men and women is a bold, eye-catching rainbow of color. RLX Ralph Lauren uses pops of bright yellow, green, orange and fuchsia as multi-accents adding interest to a crisp white sleeveless polo.

Photo: Bogner

Conversely, a palette of earth tones resemble peace and calm with a nod to Mother Nature. Bogner shows how camel and beige colors worn together creates a classy monochromatic look but are also ideal for travel as they easily pair with basic black, navy and white.

Photos: J. Lindeberg, Foray Golf, Galvin Green

Print/Pattern

Micro and macro prints aren’t new, but they are cleverly paired up in J. Lindeberg’s bunker-patterned men’s polo that displays large on front and small on back. Foray Golf "blows up" its butterfly print to create a beautiful abstract pattern. Floral and fauna remain popular but Galvin Green’s Maddox shirt goes artistic tech with an all-over print inspired from pixels made into flowers.

Photos: Devereux, Macade Golf, Peter Millar

Style - Lux casual

Joggers that are tailored like a trouser on the top and taper to hug or skim the ankle are versatile enough to wear anywhere. Devereux’s Oasis active jogger, Macade Golf’s four-way stretch jogger and Peter Millar’s Blade performance ankle pant offer several options.

Photos: Greyson Clothiers, RLX Ralph Lauren, Kjus

Cashmere hoodies with pattern, texture, comfort and performance features easily elevate a casual look. Greyson Clothiers’ Peaks and Valleys hoodie has a fine knit appearance while offering four-way stretch. RLX Ralph Lauren’s version is lightweight, soft and luxurious looking in chambray heather blue.

Vests are a go-to piece for fall layering and Kjus refines the look with the Retention vest that has no puffy bulk, a blade collar, and contrasting fabrics.

Towards Sustainability

Fabric technology

Innovations for lightweight comfort, stretch performance, ventilation, warming, cooling, waterproofness, and moisture management continue to evolve. Add sustainability to that list, as companies make organic and recycled products a priority in addition to cleaner means of production.

Radmor Golf, a fairly new player in golf apparel, makes sustainable products not just from the manufacturing stage but all the way through to the end of the product’s life cycle. Efforts such as using yarns that decompose to ensure biodegradability, and its RadCycling initiative which repairs damaged and well-worn products, giving them another life for non-profits and people in need, all take the necessary next steps to environmental responsibility.