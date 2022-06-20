Skip to main content

Why Matt Fitzpatrick's U.S. Open Trophy Engraving Took So Long

A trophy engraving usually begins the moment the final putt drops. But on Sunday at Brookline, there was a surprise delay as representatives tried to reach the new champion.

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It was a textbook finish as Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick made few mistakes on Sunday and captured his first major title, the U.S. Open at The Country Club.

At this venue in 2013 Fitzpatrick captured the U.S. Amateur over Australia's Oliver Goss, and with the win became only the second male golfer to win a U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur at the same course. The other was Jack Nicklaus.

As Fitzpatrick was signing his scorecard and caddie Billy Foster was removing the flag from the 18th hole, engraver Gail Hedgepeth was staring at the U.S. Open trophy and waiting.

No one knew if the new 2022 U.S. Open champion wanted Matt or Matthew engraved on the trophy. Lance Young, a vice president from Excel Sports, Fitzpatrick’s agency, called numerous numbers to get an answer.

Crickets.

Hedgepeth sat. She is a veteran of many sporting events, including the PGA Championship, and she indicated that she would usually start engraving once the final putt dropped. But this time she sat waiting for the go-ahead.

“You learn to zig and zag in this business,” Hedgepeth said.

US Open trophy engraving

Eventually Hedgepeth's hands were able to get to work.

Not far away, Fitzpatrick received the Jack Nicklaus Medal and the U.S. Open trophy. Hedgepeth continued to sit with a magnifying glasses perched on her head, just above her eyes.

Amy Pritchard was Hedgepeth's contact at the USGA, and she was also trying to get an answer. But Fitzpatrick was being interviewed on television, so she was waiting as well.

Eventually Pritchard got a call stating that Fitzpatrick wanted whatever was on the Havemeyer Trophy he received for winning the U.S. Amateur nine years ago.

Pritchard unlocked a large black case which had both the trophy and the base for the Havemeyer Trophy and found "Matt" was the first name Fitzpatrick had opted for in 2013.

Finally, Hedgepeth had a name to work with, but she still had to confirm if it was Matt with one T or two. This time confirmation came quickly.

And so the veteran of 43 years engraved the first Englishman since Justin Rose onto the U.S. Open trophy.

A happy ending, as the new champ takes his place on the trophy.

