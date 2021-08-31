August 31, 2021
Why Xander Schauffele Plays East Lake So Well, According to Caddie Austin Kaiser

John Rathouz welcomes Austin Kaiser, caddie for gold medal winner Xander Schauffele.
Under The Strap

In this Under the Strap podcast, John Rathouz welcomes Austin Kaiser, caddie for gold medal winner Xander Schauffele. Kaiser details how he wound up on the bag for his college teammate, takes you through his Olympic experience and and also tells Rathouz about the intricacies of East Lake Golf Club and this week’s playoffs finale — the Tour Championship.

