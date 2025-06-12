Oakmont Unlocked: Inside Golf’s Most Historic U.S. Open Venue
This year Oakmont hosts the U.S. Open for a record 10th time. It’s perhaps known for being the toughest golf course in the world, and Sports Illustrated was given unprecedented access to the course, to share scenes from this historic track and learn more about its stories and history.
The course beauty shots are breathtaking and access is incredible. See spike marks on the locker-room benches, which have been preserved over time, and tour inside one of the more exclusive rooms in all of golf: Oakmont’s “Swat Room,” where a group of members run their weekly match, track the results and hang out afterward. It’s not typical to get this kind of look at such a private spot:
This piece on Oakmont is the first in a new “Course Wonders” series for Sports Illustrated. It’s a YouTube-focused cinematic exploration of the most storied, soulful and hidden-away venues in the golf world. There will be more episodes to come and each will be more than a tour, but a short film in tribute to a building, a community and a history that refuses to fade.
Through stunning visuals, carefully layered sound and thoughtful narration, Course Wonders illuminates how architecture and memory intertwine to shape the experience of golf. We’re excited to make Oakmont our first stop and hope you enjoy the video above, produced by Alex Tzavalas, Andrew Kristy and Kent Brown. Please let us know what you think on our YouTube page or on our X account.