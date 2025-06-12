SI

Looking Back at the Oldest & Youngest U.S. Open Winners

A look at the oldest and youngest U.S. Open champions.

Eva Geitheim

Jordan Speith hits his approach shot.
Jordan Speith hits his approach shot. / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The 2025 U.S. Open is taking place this week at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, running from June 12-15.

The tournament has a long history that dates back to when the first U.S. Open was held in 1895. As the competition gets underway, here's a look back at the five oldest and youngest U.S. Open champions.

Oldest U.S. Open Winners

Golfer

Age

Year

Payne Stewart

42 years, four months, 21 days

1999

Tom Kite

42 years, six months, 12 days

1992

Ted Ray

43 years, four months, 16 days

1920

Raymond Floyd

43 years, nine months, 11 days

1986

Hale Irwin

45 years, 15 days

1990

Hale Irwin became the oldest U.S. Open champion ever when he won the tournament in the playoff in 1990 at the age of 45. Irwin had previously won two U.S. Opens over a decade earlier in 1974 and 1979.

Hale is the only 45-year-old to ever win the U.S. Open, but several other golfers in their 40s have taken home the title, including Floyd, Ray, Stewart, and Kite.

Youngest U.S. Open Winners

Golfer

Age

Year

Horace Rawlins

21 years, 1 month, 30 days

1895

John McDermott

20 years, 11 months, 21 days

1912

Gene Sarazen

20 years, four months, 18 days

1922

Francis Ouimet

20 years, four months, 12 days

1913

John McDermott

19 years, nine months, 14 days

1911

John McDermott became the youngest ever U.S. Open champion when he won the title in 1911. He would go on to win back-to-back titles, and remained one of the youngest champions ever when he repeated in 1912. McDermott was notably also the first ever American to win the U.S. Open.

Gene Sarazen was both one of the youngest and most dominant golfers of his time. He won the U.S. Open at 20 years of age in 1922, and would later win it again in 1932. He was also the youngest ever PGA Championship winner, and the youngest player to win back-to-back PGA championships.

Many of the youngest U.S. Open champions came in the early era of the tournament, dating back to the first champion, Horace Rawlins. Jordan Speith is the most recent young winner, winning the 2015 title at the age of 21, 10 months, and 25 days, putting him just outside of this list.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/Golf