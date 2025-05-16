SI

Oldest & Youngest PGA Championship Winners

Who are the oldest and youngest PGA champions?

Eva Geitheim

Jack Nicklaus hits a putt during the 1994 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club.
Jack Nicklaus hits a putt during the 1994 PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The 2025 PGA Championship is underway at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. The 2025 edition of the championship began on Thursday, and will continue through Saturday, when a winner will be crowned.

Over the 109-year history of the PGA Championship, there have been a number of champions that have defied age, by either winning at an impressively young age or doing so at an older age. Here's a look at the five oldest and youngest PGA Champions since the tournament began in 1916.

Oldest PGA Championship Winners

Golfer

Age

Year

Vijay Singh

41

2004

Lee Trevino

44

1984

Jerry Barber

45

1961

Julius Boros

48

1968

Phil Mickelson

50

2021

Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win the PGA Championship in 2021, when he won the tournament on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. It was 16 years after his first PGA Championship win in 2005, and he is the only player to win the championship in his 50s.

Jerry Barber became the first player over 40 to win the PGA Championship when he won the 1961 tournament at the age of 45. Julius Boros then surpassed his mark by winning at the Pelican Valley Golf Club at the age of 48 seven years later.

Youngest PGA Championship Winners

Golfer

Age

Year

Jack Nicklaus

23 years, 6 months

1963

Rory McIlroy

23 years, 3 months,

2012

Gene Sarzen

21

1923

Tom Creavy

20 years, 7 months

1931

Gene Sarazen

20 years, 5 months

1922

Gene Sarazen became the youngest player to both win the PGA Championship and win it in back-to-back years, earning his first win at just 20 years of age and his second at the age of 21.

Rory McIlroy was the youngest player to win the PGA Championship in the last 50 years in 2012. This year, he added his first Masters win at the age of 36. Jack Nicklaus won his first PGA Championship in 1963, and went on to win four more over the next 17 years, including his final at the age of 40. He is tied for the most PGA Championship wins ever, alongside Walter Hagen.

Both Collin Morikawa and Tiger Woods also won the PGA Championship at the age of 23, but were slightly older than Nicklaus and McIlroy when they accomplished the feat.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/Golf