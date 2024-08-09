Who Would’ve Thought Olympic Women’s Golf Would Give Us a Solid Broadcaster F-Bomb?
1. If you like to have the f-word mixed in with your sports analysis, then you will enjoy this clip of NBC’s Morgan Pressel breaking down a shot from Brooke Henderson during Olympic action on Friday.
2. Here are the five NBA Christmas Day games that will go against Chiefs-Steelers (1 p.m. ET) and Ravens-Texans (4:30 p.m. ET) on Netflix.
3. There was a wild ending in Seattle on Thursday night when the Mariners, down 3–1 to the Tigers with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, won on a Mitch Haniger bases-clearing double that got past a diving Ryan Vilade in right field.
Seattle’s Adam Goldsmith had the call on Root Sports and it was ELECTRIC.
4. This needs to become a real sport televised by ESPN. Who wouldn’t watch?
5. WWE champion Cody Rhodes has an amazing post-retirement plan.
6. This week’s episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina is an all–Traina Thoughts edition with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York.
Among the topics discussed on the podcast: The shocking news that Charles Barkley will not retire or join ESPN, NBC or Amazon and remain with TNT after the network loses the NBA; the debut of the new NFL kickoff rule; the news that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are working on a movie about Hulk Hogan taking down Gawker and Deadspin; reaction to my interview with CM Punk from the previous week; the recent booking issues between SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and NBC’s Mike Tirico and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 25 years ago today that we saw one of the best debuts in WWE history when Chris Jericho showed up on Monday Night Raw to interrupt The Rock.
