One Age Group Is Driving Golf’s Explosive Growth in U.S.
It’s no secret that golf’s post-pandemic surge has brought more players out on the course than ever before and that many of these players have stuck with the game today. But did you know that golf has also become younger in the past four years?
Recently, the National Golf Foundation (NGF) published findings revealing that the game and interest in it are both continuing to grow. While 2023 set a record for play, 2024 is on track to be the fifth straight year where more than 500 million rounds of golf will be played in the U.S.
Who is playing all of this golf? Surprisingly, so far in 2024, golfers in the 18-34 age group are now the largest group of on-course players at an estimated 6.3 million. The NGF revealed that 26.6 million golfers played on a course in 2023 and an additional 18.4 million played at a location with a simulator or at an entertainment venue like Topgolf. These rising figures are widely credited to how younger players are engaging with golf in new ways as social media, new apparel trends, YouTubers and other content creators inspire a new wave of golfers.
Topgolf, Five Iron Golf, and other simulator sites have also driven younger players to the course in record numbers. In 2023, 5.4 million people in the 18-to-34 demographic participated in solely off-course golf activities. For many, these off-course golf venues are an introduction to the game, provide a sense of comfort and help build confidence before a debut round on a golf course. The NGF also reports that a record number of 3.4 million people played on a golf course for the first time in 2023. Among young people who aren't actively playing golf, 7 million are very interested in taking up the game.
Women are also making their mark. In 2023, 26% of on-course golfers were women. Approximately 7 million women and girls played on a golf course in 2023, the highest level of participation since 2006. According to Topgolf Callaway Brands' website, 40% of golf's newcomers are women and the largest age group of female golfers at 1.6 million is those aged 18-34, who make up almost half of all women on the course. According to Forbes, one factor driving younger women to golf is the rise of female-owned and designed golf apparel brands,
Golf-course accessibility is also a major factor for 18-34-year-olds. The NGF reports that 75% of U.S. golf courses are public, which is important for young golfers as they are more likely to play public tracks. But don't expect your private courses to only include 50-to-64-year-olds, the second largest age group of golfers on the course, as the Wall Street Journal reported that millennials' interest in buying homes in private golf communities grew post-pandemic and today 18-34-year-olds make up 30% of new private golf club memberships according to the NGF.
Regardless of who, how and where millennials are playing today, it's a positive development that they are growing the game. Look for us at a course near you.