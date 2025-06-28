Padraig Harrington and NBC's Roger Maltbie Have Heated Exchange at U.S. Senior Open
Tensions are brewing at the U.S. Senior Open.
After the second round, Padraig Harrington chastised NBC on-course analyst Roger Maltbie for not helping look for a lost ball.
“Never on a golf course stand and look at somebody looking for a golf ball,” Harrington said.
“That’s a hard position to take there,” Maltbie responded.
The two continued to exchange words, and Harrington told Maltbie, “You’ve played golf all your life. You understand.”
Maltbie, however, said he’s “not a player” in this instance and therefore didn’t need to help search for the ball.
Eventually, Maltbie walked away, leaving the situation at an impasse.
Maltbie, 73, played on the PGA Tour for over 20 years, winning five times before switching to broadcasting in 1991. He’s best known for his “it’s just not a fair fight” call during Tiger Woods’s 2000 U.S. Open victory.
Meanwhile, Harrington, 53, is tied for the U.S. Senior Open lead with Stewart Cink and Mark Hensby.