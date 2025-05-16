PGA Championship Announcers Really Wanted a Big Snake to Bite a Player's Golf Ball
The PGA Championship is taking place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend. During the second round on Friday, the audience at home got a look at a reptile native to the area when a large snake slithered across one of the greens.
Shaun Micheel, who shot a 74 in the first round, was walking to his ball when he encountered the snake and approached it with great care, making sure to keep his distance. Meanwhile, one of the marshals tried to get the snake to keep moving because pace of play is such an issue these days.
Much to the chagrin of the announcers, the snake did not take a bite of Micheel's ball.
In the Sky Sports broadcast you could see what appears to be Kevin Baile, Jason Dufner's caddie, walk by and take a picture while fittingly carrying a Cobra bag. The announcers across the pond also expected the snake to go after the ball because it looked like an egg. They were disappointed when it didn't.
Of course the real star of the clip is Butch Harmon, who apparently once said, "Never trust anything without shoulders."