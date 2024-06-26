PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh Stepping Down
Seth Waugh, chief executive of the PGA of America, is stepping down from his position effective Sunday.
Waugh released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying he was leaving his position and remaining as a Senior Advisor. He served three years on the PGA’s board of directors before assuming the CEO role.
The former CEO of Deutsche Bank took over the organization that serves 30,000 U.S. club professionals in September 2018. Waugh, 65, was also a member of the board of directors of the Official World Golf Ranking by virtue of his role as CEO.
The PGA of America also runs the PGA Championship as well as the just-completed KPMG Women’s PGA and shares ownership of the Ryder Cup with the DP World Tour, administering the event when it is played in the United States.
“The goal from the start was to leave the room better than we found it and I believe that together we have done just that,” Waugh said in a statement. “Golf has never been younger or a better reflection of the greater population. It's never been more forward-leaning, more popular or considered cooler than it is today. I have often said that golf is one of the great engines of good on Earth. I am perhaps the biggest all-time beneficiary of that good and I want to thank the membership, my colleagues, all the various board members, past presidents, our extraordinary partners, my peers at all the other golf bodies, as well as everyone who plays and loves our beautiful game for all the support and friendship during this journey. What a gift that has been. Thank you.”
PGA president John Lindert said in a release that a national search for Waugh’s replacement is underway. Kerry Haigh, who has been with the PGA since 1989 and is the chief championships officer, will assume the role on an interim basis while a replacement is sought.
Waugh was involved in the PGA’s existing television rights deal and a big move from its longtime Florida offices to Frisco, Texas.
One big move to still be decided is who will be the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain. Waugh said during the PGA Championship last month and earlier this month at the Memorial Tournament that talks were ongoing with Tiger Woods, who has put off making a decision on the role.