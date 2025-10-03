PGA of America President Apologizes for Dismissing Fans’ Bad Behavior at Ryder Cup
After first dismissing the poor fan behavior in the Ryder Cup and then seemingly doubling down with a social media post reiterating his views, the president of the PGA of America has issued an apology via an email to PGA of America members.
Don Rea, who in a BBC Sport interview Sunday at Bethpage Black ahead of the final-day singles competition downplayed the various weekend incidents as nothing more than what would occur at a youth soccer game, also said an apology has gone to Rory McIlroy and his wife, Erica, in the wake of extreme abuse directed at both during the competition, which was won by Europe 15–13.
“Let me begin with what we must own,” Rae wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. “While the competition was spirited—especially with the U.S. team’s rally on Sunday afternoon—some fan behavior clearly crossed the line. It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America Golf Professionals. We condemn that behavior unequivocally.
“What makes our sport great is that we own our bogeys. We certainly own this one. Our CEO Derek Sprague has apologized on our behalf to Erica and Rory McIlroy and to everyone with Ryder Cup Europe. I would also like to personally apologize to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments in the media during the event. While it wasn’t my intention, some of my comments were seen in a negative light which reflects poorly on not only myself but also on the PGA of America and for that I truly apologize.”
Rea has faced considerable backlash for his comments after it was clear via video, eyewitness accounts and the players themselves that spectator actions were excessive, including rude and lewd comments, throwing a beer on Erica McIlroy and interrupting play by yelling while players were about to address the ball, causing them to back off several times.
Among others, two-time U.S. Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson posted on social media that he was embarrassed by the actions of American fans.