PGA Tour Champions Releases 2026 Schedule With New Events, More Money
The PGA Tour Champions has released its 2026 schedule.
The season will feature 28 events and a record $69 million in prize money, along with two new tournaments, the Portugal Invitational in Algarve, Portugal, hosted by Ernie Els, and the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic in Allentown, Pa.
In all, the 50-and-over tour will play in 18 states and four countries outside the U.S. (Morocco, Scotland, Portugal and Canada), and each tournament will be broadcast on Golf Channel.
“The incredible play we’ve seen from some of the game’s legends this season is sure to continue in 2026,” PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady said in a release, “and we are looking forward to building on that continued momentum for our partners and fans.”
There are a few more changes for next year. The season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai during the week of Jan. 19-24 will employ stableford scoring, the first time since 2002 that a Champions Tour event will follow that format.
Plus, the Constellation Furyk & Friends is moving to the Ocean Course at Hammock Beach Resort and Spa in Palm City, Fla., and the Stifel Charity Classic will be the opening event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs for the first time; however, the postseason will still conclude in Phoenix.
The first major of the season, the Senior PGA Championship in April, will be at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., for the next three years after rotating annually since 2001.
The Regions Tradition, the second major of 2025, will be the week of April 27-May 3 at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., with the next major the U.S. Senior Open at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio on June 29-July 5, followed by the Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club, July 6-12. Major season will then conclude with the ISPS Handa Senior British Open at Gleneagles in Scotland from July 20-26.
Some players who are turning 50 and will be eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions in 2026 are Zach Johnson, Rory Sabbatini, Ben Crane, Ryan Palmer and Tiger Woods.
View the full schedule below: