The PGA Tour's Future Could Include Smaller Fields and Fewer Playing Opportunities
The PGA Tour is seriously considering significant changes to its field and exemption structure, perhaps the biggest in more than 40 years and ones that will undoubtedly be controversial.
Field sizes would be reduced as well as the number of players who are fully exempt each year leading to what the Tour hopes will lead to more recognizable players each week, better pace of play and increased competitiveness in order to stay on the Tour.
Golfweek first reported the discussions during the summer in which the Player Advisory Council was considering various concepts. The website Mondayq.com last week outlined more of the plan which would also include reducing the number of sponsor invitations each week as well as the number of Monday qualifiers.
The PGA Tour has declined to comment. A Policy Board meeting is scheduled for November and any changes would need to be approved prior to the start of 2025 so players know what they are competing for the following season.
According to several Sports Illustrated sources, the actual numbers have yet to be decided but a basic outline would see the number of exempt players reduced each year from 125 to 100, with field sizes at the regular events being reduced where possible in order to give players more time on the either end of each day while also making for more time to make a 36-hole cut on Friday evening, which many times bleeds into Saturday morning.
Events such as the American Express Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open that are played on multiple courses prior to the 36-hole cut would likely not be impacted.
But a tournament such as the WM Phoenix Open, for example, might see its field go from 132 players down to 120. Tournaments later in the year that have 144 or 156 players would also be trimmed.
To accommodate fewer players in fields, the Tour would reduce those who have fully exempt status. Going from 125 to 100 is one way. MondayQ.com reported that the number of players who come through the Korn Ferry Tour could be reduced by as many as 10 spots, from 30 to 20.
This plan will not be received well by regular members of the Tour, who will see playing opportunities reduced while having to compete for far less money on the Korn Ferry Tour, where purses are generally in the $1 million range. Regular PGA Tour purses are in the $9 million range with signature events—which are not expected to be impacted—paying $20 million.
Gary McCord, the former player and CBS broadcaster, was behind the move to what was called the “all-exempt” Tour that was approved for the 1983 season and saw players through 125 on the money list (now FedEx Cup points list) remain exempt for the following season.
The Tour also has numerous other multi-year exemption categories for tournament winners, major championship winners, past champions and medical exemptions.
Prior to 1983, only 60 players were exempt for any season, with the majority of a field being filled by Monday qualifiers, who if they made a field, could secure a spot in the following week’s tournament by making the cut. Making it through the annual (and sometimes biannual) qualifying tournament only gave you the ability to attempt to Monday qualify.
Since then, the system has not changed much. Two years ago, the Tour made a significant change by reducing the number of players to 70 who would be eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs. But, as is happening now, it still allows players to compete in the fall for various aspects, including the opportunity to be eligible for two signature events in the early part of the season. It is unclear if that structure would change under the new directive.
Throughout the year, there have been signs of a push for a smaller tour. Rory McIlroy voiced them at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, saying “I’m all for making it more cutthroat, more competitive. I won’t be popular for saying this but I’m all for less players and less Tour cards, and the best of the best.’’
All of the details are still to come.
Viktor Hovland on the injured list
After a winless year that saw him miss the cut in three major championships, Viktor Hovland skipped the recent BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, raising concerns that he might not complete the minimum number of events in 2024 to be eligible for the 2025 European Ryder Cup team.
Hovland has played just two counting events, the Scottish Open and the Olympics, but the DP World Tour confirmed that medical issues would make him exempt from the minimum requirement.
Eurosport in Norway spoke to Hovland who confirmed a “minor injury” but that it was not serious and that it is “possible” he would not be back until 2025 but did not rule out playing again this year.
A meeting of the minds
After all of the rancor and animosity, it still is a bit surreal to see the laughter and good times on display in Scotland as Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan played in the same group Thursday at the Dunhill Links Championship.
It was no accident that Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, and Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund, were put together along with their pro partners, Billy Horschel and Dean Burmester.
South African billionaire Johann Rupert, who is behind the tournament, arranged for it to happen and also got 14 LIV Golf players into the DP World Tour event. Monahan and Al-Rumayyan played at Carnoustie while Al-Rumayyan was scheduled to be in the same group as Rory McIlroy at St. Andrews on Saturday.
Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion of the event, had a rather humorous take on whether it will matter.
“Yeah, I don’t think they are going to decide the future of golf in five hours around Carnoustie,” he said. “I know Carnoustie is pretty bloody hard. Not much time for talking.”
True, but the symbolism probably means more than any actual business being conducted.
Horschel, who was approached by LIV Golf in its early days, said he told Monahan in early 2023 that he believed LIV players should be allowed to compete in the Players Championship. As of now, they are not permitted to play in any PGA Tour events.
“I said, ‘Hey I think if these majors are going to allow these LIV players to play, I think it would be really good for we to allow them as well,’” Horschel said. “I do believe the Players is the fifth major. I do believe it would be unbelievable if Cam Smith (who won the Players in 2022) is able to come back and defend his title in ’23.”
That didn’t happen, but a few months later came Monahan’s shocking CNBC interview with Al-Rumayyan and the announcement of the “framework agreement” which is ongoing.
Horschel acknowledged that “personally I still hold a few grudges, I'm not going to lie. But I understand that for things to get better and heal, you have to get past that and move beyond that.”