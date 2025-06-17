PGA Tour Names Former NFL Executive As New CEO, Jay Monahan to Leave at End of 2026
The PGA Tour made official Tuesday that Brian Rolapp, a longtime NFL executive, has been named the chief executive officer, a newly created position that will see him run the day-to-day activities of the Tour.
As part of the announcement, Jay Monahan—the fourth commissioner in the PGA Tour’s history—will transition out of his role and leave at the end of next year.
“A year ago, I informed our Boards that upon completing a decade as commissioner, I would step down from my role at the end of 2026,” said Monahan, who began his tenure in 2017, in a news release. “Since then, we’ve worked together to identify a leader who can build on our momentum and develop a process that ensures a smooth transition. We’ve found exactly the right leader in Brian Rolapp, and I’m excited to support him as he transitions from the NFL into his new role leading the PGA Tour.”
Monahan has been in charge during a tumultuous time at the Tour which saw him guide it through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the division that occurred in the wake of the LIV Golf League launch and several prominent PGA Tour players making a move to the rival circuit.
It has been two years since Monahan was part of a secret deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia—the backer of LIV Golf—
to form an alliance through a “framework agreement” that so far has not yielded a permanent deal.
In the meantime, the Tour formed a separate for-profit entity known as PGA Tour Enterprises which has received $1.5 billion in private equity funds form the Strategic Sports Group, a team of high-level investors who were involved in the search for Rolapp. Among them was Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
Rolapp will take over duties of both PGA Tour Inc. and PGA Tour Enterprises. He will be report to the PGA Tour Policy Board as well as the board of PGAT Enterprises, on which Monahan serves.
“I’m honored to join the PGA Tour at such a pivotal time,” Rolapp said in a statement. “The PGA Tour represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the Tour’s mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I’m ready to get to work—alongside our players, partners and leadership team—to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.”
“Brian is the perfect choice for the next chapter of the PGA Tour,” Monahan added. “His arrival strengthens our leadership team and reflects our shared commitment to the Tour’s continued evolution. With Brian’s expertise and vision, and the trust we’ve established with our players and fans, I’m more confident than ever in the future we’re building.”
As the NFL’s chief media and business officer, Rolapp oversaw the league’s commercial businesses, including broadcast and digital rights, NFL Network, NFL Films, sponsorships, consumer products and the league’s private investment entity, 32 Equity. Under his leadership, the NFL secured media agreements with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX, NBC, Netflix and YouTube, while launching platforms such as NFL+ to expand the league’s digital reach.