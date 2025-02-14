PGA Tour Relaxes Media Guidelines for Using Tournament Video
The PGA Tour has relaxed some of its rules for media video at tournaments.
For years the PGA Tour has often scrubbed videos from social media that involve any their players or clips from PGA Tour events. This year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal and confirmed by Sports Illustrated, they are allowing videos from tournaments to remain posted.
As examples, Sports Business Journal cites the podcast "No Laying Up" shooting a video at Pebble Beach with PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth and Barstool Sports's Frankie Borrelli posting a video of his full round at the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.
The noticeable changes also come after Justin Thomas wrote and open letter to the PGA Tour membership urging players to being more accessible to media for the good of the game.
With the PGA Tour looking to increase buzz around their events, being more lenient with their media rights seems like a strong step in the right direction.