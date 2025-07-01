PGA Tour’s Rocket Classic Draws Big CBS Sunday Rating While LIV Golf Flounders on FS2
No signature event? No problem. The PGA Tour’s momentum continues.
Last week’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, in which 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter got his maiden first win in a five-hole playoff, drew a strong television rating on CBS.
With an average of 2.79 million viewers in the final round, it was the most-watched Rocket Classic since 2020, when Bryson DeChambeau won. Coverage this year peaked at 5.13 million, likely during the sudden-death playoff.
Golf on CBS is averaging its highest viewership since 2018 and is up 13% from last season.
Last week’s Travelers Championship pulled in 3.51 million viewers on Sunday, making it the third highest rating of the year for a non-major, behind the RBC Heritage and Players Championship.
The Rocket Classic went up against LIV Dallas on FS2, which saw Patrick Reed claim his first victory on the circuit. According to the Sports Business Journal, the final round had an average of 75,000 viewers; though when it was on Fox during the first two rounds, Friday pulled in 333,000 people and Saturday had 263,000.