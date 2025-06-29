Patrick Reed Gets First LIV Golf Win in Dallas, Wants to ‘Keep This Momentum Going’
Patrick Reed’s drought is over.
In his 41st LIV Golf event, the 34-year-old claimed his first victory on the circuit.
The 2018 Masters champion won LIV Dallas with a birdie on the first playoff hole against Jinichiro Kozuma, Paul Casey and Louis Oosthuizen.
“I think the biggest relief is finally winning in my home state,” Reed said afterward. “They popped that news to me that I haven't won in Texas, so to finally get that done meant a lot. Obviously, to get my first win here, part of LIV, meant so much to me. I tried to mess it up. After making birdie on the first, I seemed to leave every putt short, and just kind of putting pretty tentative.”
Reed, who held the lead entering the final round, built up a five-stroke advantage early Sunday. However, it crumbled.
He never lost his belief, though.
“I knew at some point that you’re going to have to deal with some adversity,” Reed said. “It always happens every tournament, no matter when you win. You always have to deal with something. I had to deal with just the ball not going in and watching everyone get closer and closer and actually the lead there at one point.”
Now, he heads to Germany to play on the DP World Tour next week, an opportunity to gain world ranking and Ryder Cup points, as LIV events do not currently offer them.
Then, he’ll play the British Open at Royal Portrush. He placed third at the Masters and T23 at the U.S. Open, so Reed feels good about his game.
Especially after a win.
“Game feels solid,” he said. “I’m looking forward to Portrush, but I’m really looking forward to next week going to Germany … keep this momentum going, win there, and who knows, maybe go on a run.”