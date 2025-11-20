The PGA Tour Should Play Cold-Weather Golf Tournaments
Growing up in the Midwest, I’ve played cold-weather golf forever. Whether it’s the one nice day in December or going to the snow-covered range in January, cold golf has never been an issue for me.
The professionals, on the other hand, are never shown in these conditions. It’s easy to play tour-level golf somewhere beautiful with well-manicured greens, but what about a 40-degree day with 20 mph winds in early November? That’s what I want to see.
It’s very likely that the best of the best are unaffected by the cold weather, but it just adds another element to the game. Sports like football and baseball benefit greatly from obscure weather conditions, because fans want to see something they don’t see often.
My take isn’t that the PGA Tour should go play in the snow, but rather schedule a few tournaments toward the end of FedEx Fall in climates you know will not be ideal to play in during that time of the year.
Whether it’s Olympia Fields in late October or Whistling Straits in early November, it would be great to see the best of the best adapting their games to difficult conditions, just as they do with difficult courses.