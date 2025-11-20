SI

The PGA Tour Should Play Cold-Weather Golf Tournaments

For SI Golf’s Bad Takes Week, Dan Evans from the Dan’s Golf World Show proposes that the PGA Tour should do something they never do: play cold golf.

Dan Evans

O.K., we aren't suggesting the PGA Tour play in weather quite this cold.
O.K., we aren't suggesting the PGA Tour play in weather quite this cold. / Lila Shokr/Sports Illustrated

Welcome to SI Golf’s Bad Takes Week, where we suggest wild ideas to improve the game. Check out our other takes here and let us know if you agree or disagree on our X account.

Growing up in the Midwest, I’ve played cold-weather golf forever. Whether it’s the one nice day in December or going to the snow-covered range in January, cold golf has never been an issue for me.

The professionals, on the other hand, are never shown in these conditions. It’s easy to play tour-level golf somewhere beautiful with well-manicured greens, but what about a 40-degree day with 20 mph winds in early November? That’s what I want to see.

It’s very likely that the best of the best are unaffected by the cold weather, but it just adds another element to the game. Sports like football and baseball benefit greatly from obscure weather conditions, because fans want to see something they don’t see often.

My take isn’t that the PGA Tour should go play in the snow, but rather schedule a few tournaments toward the end of FedEx Fall in climates you know will not be ideal to play in during that time of the year.

Whether it’s Olympia Fields in late October or Whistling Straits in early November, it would be great to see the best of the best adapting their games to difficult conditions, just as they do with difficult courses.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf