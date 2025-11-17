SI Golf’s Third Annual Bad Takes Week: Our Bold and Crazy Ideas to Improve the Game
Another year of golf is just about over, from the pro tours to the rounds at your local muni. That’s sad but also means 2026 is right around the corner.
And next year can even better. Just ask the team here at SI Golf, where we have all the answers.
Our favorite discussions every week aren’t just about where we’re going and what we’re working on, but around our wild ideas to “fix” golf. Even as participation numbers are booming and TV ratings are on the rise again, the game can still be improved, right?
We think so, which brings us to SI Golf’s third annual Bad Takes Week, our home for all our harebrained schemes.
Among our first batch of Bad Takes were proposals for 54-hole PGA Tour fall events and a banning of bunker rakes, which have not happened yet—but there is still time! Our 2024 Bad Takes included a reimagined Tour Championship betting spectacle and a rogue LIV Golf team, and with new leadership now on both tours, who knows?
Dismiss SI Bad Takes at your own peril: Senior writer Stephanie Apstein proposed a Pro Bowl flag football game six years ago and that one did come true. There are good points in every Bad Take, we like to think.
Every day this week, we’ll roll out a new idea. The topics run the gamut from a new wrinkle at Augusta National to a pro golf calendar changes and a national golf license program. The fun is in defending the ideas, as wild as they might be, and we hope you’ll enjoy the exercise.
SI Golf’s Bad Takes Week
