SI

PGA Tour Winner Makes Quadruple-Bogey After Nearly Driving Green at Bank of Utah Championship

Davis Thompson carded an 8 after hitting his tee shot over 300 yards at Black Desert Resort.

Max Schreiber

Davis Thompson had an unfortunate hole after an impeccable tee shot at the Bank of Utah Championship.
Davis Thompson had an unfortunate hole after an impeccable tee shot at the Bank of Utah Championship. / Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Few sports are as perplexing as golf. 

In the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, Davis Thompson stepped up to the 308-yard, par-4 14th (his fifth hole of the day). He nearly drove the green, smashing the ball 302 yards, but a series of misfortunes ensued. 

The 2024 John Deere Classic winner’s tee shot landed left of the putting surface, 48 feet from the hole, on the shaved upslope adjacent to the green. 

Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark

Though there’s no video, ShotLink says Thompson’s second shot only advanced 6 feet, perhaps rolling back down after failing to reach the green safely. And his third shot only went another 6 feet. 

His fourth shot turned out to be even worse, trickling back to nearly the same spot as his first chip. Then, that attempt was only 6 inches. 

Finally, the 26-year-old got his ball on the green, rolling 26 feet past the hole. He would two-putt from there and sign for a quadruple-bogey 8. 

It’s not what anyone wants, but every golfer has been there. Luckily for Thompson, he rallied for a first-round 2-over 73, closing his day with four straight birdies, giving him a chance to make the cut. 

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf