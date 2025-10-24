PGA Tour Winner Makes Quadruple-Bogey After Nearly Driving Green at Bank of Utah Championship
Few sports are as perplexing as golf.
In the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort, Davis Thompson stepped up to the 308-yard, par-4 14th (his fifth hole of the day). He nearly drove the green, smashing the ball 302 yards, but a series of misfortunes ensued.
The 2024 John Deere Classic winner’s tee shot landed left of the putting surface, 48 feet from the hole, on the shaved upslope adjacent to the green.
Though there’s no video, ShotLink says Thompson’s second shot only advanced 6 feet, perhaps rolling back down after failing to reach the green safely. And his third shot only went another 6 feet.
His fourth shot turned out to be even worse, trickling back to nearly the same spot as his first chip. Then, that attempt was only 6 inches.
Finally, the 26-year-old got his ball on the green, rolling 26 feet past the hole. He would two-putt from there and sign for a quadruple-bogey 8.
It’s not what anyone wants, but every golfer has been there. Luckily for Thompson, he rallied for a first-round 2-over 73, closing his day with four straight birdies, giving him a chance to make the cut.