Phenom Luke Clanton at 'Ease' Earning PGA Tour Card Near Home at Cognizant Classic
It had the feeling of a victory—only it wasn’t.
In basking Florida sunlight Friday at the Cognizant Classic, Luke Clanton knocked in a 10-foot birdie putt on PGA National’s closing par-5, looked up to the sky, pumped his first and walked over to his caddie, giving him an emphatic hug in front of chants of “Luuuuuuuuuke” from the spirited crowd.
Clanton, a 21-year-old junior at Florida State, wasn’t a PGA Tour winner (yet, at least), but rather—and finally—a PGA Tour member.
At this point in his career, the achievement is just as sweet for the world’s top-ranked amateur.
And a weight off his back.
“It feels good to get it done now,” Clanton said after the round. “I got that question asked about 19 points a ton, and it was kind of nerve-racking—everyone saying to get your tour card, which I love, and the support has been amazing—but to finally get it done is definitely a little bit of ease for sure.”
Last year, Clanton made eight Tour starts and recorded four top-10s with two runner-ups, putting him on the brink of notching his card through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program. He needed a top-5 finish at Torrey Pines in January to get his card, but placed T15. However, at 19 points, that meant he was one made cut (and one point) away from becoming a member. That goal, though, was delayed when he didn’t secure a weekend tee time at the WM Phoenix Open.
But sometimes, good things come to those who wait.
Growing up in South Florida, Clanton estimated that he has played PGA National 40 times, participating in the junior Honda Classic while in high school—and getting in a few more rounds when he technically wasn’t supposed to.
“I don’t know if I should say this,” Clanton said Wednesday, “but we used to sneak out on [Nos.] 3 or 4 and play a couple holes.”
It was evident Clanton knew his way around the Champions Course. Early in the second round, he carded four straight birdies, including a 85-foot chip-in from the bunker on the par-4 sixth.
It was mostly smooth sailing from there, and he was able to get over the hump close to home, with his family—and hundreds of others—rooting him on.
“I didn't realize how big it was,” Clanton said of his gallery size. “I was pretty focused in, and on 17 and 18 I kind of looked around and saw it. It was amazing. I didn't realize I’d get this much support the first two days of the event. But to get that and to have that kind of momentum after a couple birdies was pretty amazing.”
In his short time on Tour, he’s already made an impression on the world’s best.
Clanton is still considered an amateur; therefore, he hopes to help the Seminoles win a national championship before he embarks on his professional career—where the expectations are already high.
“(Clanton’s) a great player,” said Daniel Berger, who played the first two rounds with Clanton. “He hits it a mile. He’s got a great short game. He's real fiery. He’s got a bright future. Just got to keep doing what he's doing.”
Now, with a Tour card in his possession, Clanton hopes to recreate the same vibe from Friday on the final hole in 48 hours—with the trophy in his hand.
“We still have two more days in this event and we’re going to be locked in and try to go out and win this thing,” said Clanton, who sits tied for 10th at 9 under, four shots off the 36-hole lead.