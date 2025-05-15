Phil Mickelson Wasn’t Late to Quail Hollow, He Just Wasn’t Very Good
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phil Mickelson’s late arrival to Quail Hollow Club followed by his struggles during the first round of the PGA Championship led to plenty of social media conjecture about his preparation for the tournament.
But a member of Mickelson’s management team said the six-time major champion came to Quail Hollow to practice for a couple of days last week and opted to practice elsewhere due to the poor weather conditions in the area leading up to the tournament.
Mickelson only arrived late Wednesday to practice his short game and had a 7:49 a.m. tee time Thursday with Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day.
And things did not go so well for the two-time PGA champion.
Mickelson, 54, who plays for LIV Golf, had a triple bogey on the par-5 7th (his 16th hole of the day) as well as eight bogeys against only two birdies, leading to a score of 79, 8 over par.
The score matched his highest in 117 PGA Championship rounds as he is now making his 32nd appearance in the tournament. Mickelson has missed the cut just four times. His other 79 also came during the first round of the PGA at Quail Hollow in 2017.
Mickelson’s only missed cuts came in 1995 at Riviera, 2017 at Quail Hollow, 2018 at Bellerive and last year at Valhalla.
Four years ago, Mickelson won the PGA at Kiawah Island, becoming the oldest player at age 50 to ever win a major championship.