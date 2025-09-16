Player Loses U.S. Mid-Amateur Match After Caddie Commits Strange Rules Violation
The rules of golf are sacred, regardless of how bizarre some are.
That’s a feeling Paul Mitzel knows all too well.
The 35-year-old American was competing in the round of 64 at the U.S. Mid-Amateur at Troon Country Club in Scottsdale and pushed his match to 20 holes.
It ended brutally, though.
Mitzel lost after his caddie accepted a cart ride to the second extra hole on the par-4 2nd. Per Model Local Rule G-6, which states, “during a round, a player or caddie must not ride on any form of motorized transportation except as authorized or later approved by the committee,” that resulted in the loss of the hole and, therefore, the match.
“I have to think anyone in that situation takes the ride when a shuttle driver asks if they want to hop on really quick and not think anything of it,” Mitzel told Golf Channel. “My caddie doesn’t deserve any fault. He’s the man and an awesome friend. I’d do the same thing in his shoes. We were having so much fun, it’s too bad.”