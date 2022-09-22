A Conversation With Donald Dell, Agent to the Stars
Dell played tennis but it was his work later as an agent for tennis players that defined his career.
He was a great tennis player in his own right, but it was Donald Dell's groundbreaking career as a sports agent that propelled him to Hall of Fame levels. Hear Donald talk about guiding the business decisions of tennis icons Arthur Ashe, Stan Smith and Jimmy Connors, and even helping Michael Jordan sign his first deal with Nike.
