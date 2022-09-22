Skip to main content

A Conversation With Donald Dell, Agent to the Stars

Dell played tennis but it was his work later as an agent for tennis players that defined his career.

He was a great tennis player in his own right, but it was Donald Dell's groundbreaking career as a sports agent that propelled him to Hall of Fame levels. Hear Donald talk about guiding the business decisions of tennis icons Arthur Ashe, Stan Smith and Jimmy Connors, and even helping Michael Jordan sign his first deal with Nike. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Musings on Sports podcast logo
Podcasts

A Conversation With Donald Dell, Agent to the Stars

By Bob Bubka and Kelly Elbin
2022 Presidents Cup International team captain Trevor Immelman (right) visits with Tom Kim during a practice round.
News

Trevor Immelman and a Young, Unburdened International Team Are Hoping for a Perfect Storm

By Alex Miceli
Commentary
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth are pictured on a practice day for the 2022 Presidents Cup.
News

Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup

By Bob Harig
Steve Stricker is pictured at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
News

Steve Stricker Back Again for the U.S. Team As a Healthy and Wise Assistant Captain

By Bob Harig
Greg Norman at 2020 QBE Shootout
News

For the First Time, the Event Formerly Known as the Shark Shootout Won't Have the Shark

By John Schwarb
Presidents Cup 2019
News

TV Times: How to Watch the Presidents Cup and Other Pro Tours

By Morning Read Staff
Scottie Scheffler is pictured during a practice round for the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Gambling

If You're Betting on the Presidents Cup, Look for Scottie Scheffler to Stay Hot

By Shawn Childs
Gambling
International-Team-Drivers
Shop

Shop: Here are the Drivers Each Member of the Internaional Team Will Use at the 2022 Presidents Cup

By Morning Read Staff
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Another PGA Tour Season Begins and a Rope Becomes a Story at LIV Golf

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell