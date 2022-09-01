A Conversation with Tom McMillen and an Amazing Half-Century of Stories

The former U.S. Olympic basketball player, part of one of sports' most controversial events, ended up with a career in Congress.

It was the most controversial ending in sports history, and Tom McMillen was right in the center of the bizarre finish of the 1972 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Gold Medal Game. Listen to Tom look back 50 years and recall his days as a Rhodes Scholar all the way to becoming the tallest member of the U.S. Congress.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.