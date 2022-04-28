A Wire-to-Wire Win, A Wedding and Tiger Woods Talk 'In the Grill Room'

Bob and Jay are back with plenty to discuss coming off of the Zurich Classic and with the PGA Championship just a couple weeks away.

There's plenty of discussion In The Grill Room this week. First, the Dynamic Duo of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay solidified their winning partnership with a wire-to-wire win in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, followed by a big wedding, a few more tidbits from Greg Norman and the tantalizing prospect of both Phil and Tiger playing in the upcoming PGA Championship.

