A Wire-to-Wire Win, A Wedding and Tiger Woods Talk 'In the Grill Room'

Bob and Jay are back with plenty to discuss coming off of the Zurich Classic and with the PGA Championship just a couple weeks away.

There's plenty of discussion In The Grill Room this week. First, the Dynamic Duo of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay solidified their winning partnership with a wire-to-wire win in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, followed by a big wedding, a few more tidbits from Greg Norman and the tantalizing prospect of both Phil and Tiger playing in the upcoming PGA Championship.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

